Kanzhun Limited Preps for 2024 AGM

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) to be held in Beijing on June 28, 2024, where it will present the audited financial statements of the previous year and re-elect executive and independent non-executive directors. The meeting will also involve authorizing the board to set director remuneration and granting the directors a mandate to issue and deal with additional shares and securities. The company emphasizes the importance of these resolutions, which support the company’s governance and financial strategies moving forward.

