Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Kanzhun Limited's (NASDAQ:BZ) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin, assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises and corporations in the People’s Republic of China. The US$11b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CN¥1.2b and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥2.1b leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Kanzhun's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 7 of the American Interactive Media and Services analysts is that Kanzhun is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of CN¥1.1b in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 116% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Kanzhun's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Kanzhun has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

