News & Insights

Stocks

Kanzhun Limited Executes Post-IPO Share Scheme Purchase

May 28, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kanzhun Ltd Sponsored (BZ) has released an update.

Kanzhun Limited has announced the purchase of 375,942 Class A Ordinary Shares at an average price of $10.64 each, under its Post-IPO Share Scheme, with the shares being held in trust for scheme participants. This acquisition, which represents approximately 0.04% of the company’s issued and outstanding shares as of May 24, 2024, was funded through internal resources and signals potential future awards to eligible participants.

For further insights into BZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.