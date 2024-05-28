Kanzhun Limited Executes Post-IPO Share Scheme Purchase

Kanzhun Ltd Sponsored (BZ) has released an update.

Kanzhun Limited has announced the purchase of 375,942 Class A Ordinary Shares at an average price of $10.64 each, under its Post-IPO Share Scheme, with the shares being held in trust for scheme participants. This acquisition, which represents approximately 0.04% of the company’s issued and outstanding shares as of May 24, 2024, was funded through internal resources and signals potential future awards to eligible participants.

For further insights into BZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.