Kanzhun Limited Executes Post-IPO Share Purchase

May 24, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Kanzhun Ltd Sponsored (BZ) has released an update.

Kanzhun Limited has reported the purchase of 619,898 Class A Ordinary Shares on the open market, which represents approximately 0.07% of its total issued and outstanding shares as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme. These shares, acquired at an average price of US$10.01 each, are to be held in trust for eligible participants and funded through the company’s internal resources. No share awards have yet been granted to any participants as the company retains full discretion over the timing and quantity of such awards.

