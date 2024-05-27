Kanzhun Limited Buys Shares for Post-IPO Scheme

News & Insights

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Limited has announced the acquisition of 375,942 Class A Ordinary Shares on May 24, 2024, under its Post-IPO Share Scheme, representing approximately 0.04% of its total shares at an average price of $10.64 each. These shares are held in trust for eligible participants, with a balance of 995,840 shares remaining after the purchase. The company will decide at its discretion the number of shares to be awarded to participants, with no awards made as of the announcement date.

