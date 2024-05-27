Kanzhun Limited Buys Shares for Post-IPO Scheme

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Limited has announced the acquisition of 375,942 Class A Ordinary Shares on May 24, 2024, under its Post-IPO Share Scheme, representing approximately 0.04% of its total shares at an average price of $10.64 each. These shares are held in trust for eligible participants, with a balance of 995,840 shares remaining after the purchase. The company will decide at its discretion the number of shares to be awarded to participants, with no awards made as of the announcement date.

For further insights into HK:2076 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.