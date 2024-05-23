KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Upcoming AGM

Kanzhun Ltd Sponsored (BZ) has released an update.

KANZHUN LIMITED, the company behind China’s prominent online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin, has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders to be held on June 28, 2024. Shareholders on record as of May 23, 2024, are eligible to vote on proposed resolutions, which the board fully endorses. The company has also made its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, available on its website and the SEC’s website.

