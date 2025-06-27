KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Adoption of Shareholder Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

KANZHUN LIMITED announced the adoption of proposed resolutions, including director elections and shareholder mandates, at its annual general meeting.

Quiver AI Summary

KANZHUN LIMITED, the operator of the online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China, announced that all proposed resolutions presented at its annual general meeting on June 27, 2025, were approved by shareholders. This includes the re-election of several directors: Mr. Yu Zhang and Mr. Xu Chen as executive directors, Mr. Haiyang Yu as a non-executive director, and Mr. Yonggang Sun and Ms. Hongyu Liu as independent non-executive directors. Additionally, the directors were granted general mandates to issue additional Class A shares and to buy back the Company's shares or ADSs as specified in the notice for the AGM. BOSS Zhipin enhances recruitment efficiency through its interactive mobile app, fostering strong communication and a diverse user base.

Potential Positives

All proposed resolutions were successfully adopted at the annual general meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.

Re-election of key executive and non-executive directors ensures continuity in leadership, which can maintain stability and confidence among stakeholders.

The grant of a general unconditional mandate to allot, issue and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares and to purchase the Company’s own shares could facilitate future growth and increase shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Concerns may arise over the re-election of executives, as this suggests a lack of significant leadership change which might be perceived as stagnant governance.

The general unconditional mandate to allot and purchase shares could indicate potential dilution of existing shareholders' equity, which may lead to investor apprehension.

The press release does not disclose any financial performance metrics or strategic plans moving forward, which could lead to concerns about transparency and future growth prospects.

FAQ

What resolutions were adopted at the KANZHUN LIMITED AGM?

All proposed resolutions, including re-elections of directors and mandates for share dealings, were adopted at the AGM.

Who were re-elected as directors at the KANZHUN AGM?

Mr. Yu Zhang, Mr. Xu Chen, Mr. Haiyang Yu, Mr. Yonggang Sun, and Ms. Hongyu Liu were re-elected as directors.

What is the main platform operated by KANZHUN LIMITED?

KANZHUN LIMITED operates BOSS Zhipin, a leading online recruitment platform in China connecting job seekers and enterprises.

How does BOSS Zhipin enhance the recruitment process?

BOSS Zhipin enhances recruitment through interactive communication, intelligent recommendations, and a seamless user experience.

Where can I find more information about KANZHUN LIMITED?

More information can be found on the KANZHUN LIMITED investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $BZ stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEIJING, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders’ approval (the “Proposed Resolutions”) as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting dated May 22, 2025 has been adopted at the annual general meeting (the “AGM”) held in Beijing, China today.





After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) each of Mr. Yu Zhang, Mr. Xu Chen is re-elected as an executive director of the Company, Mr. Haiyang Yu is re-elected as a non-executive director of the Company and each of Mr. Yonggang Sun and Ms. Hongyu Liu is re-elected as an independent non-executive director of the Company, and (ii) the directors of the Company are granted a general unconditional mandate to allot, issue and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares (including any sale and/or transfer of treasury shares) and a general unconditional mandate to purchase the Company’s own shares and/or ADSs, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the notice of the AGM.







About KANZHUN LIMITED







KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.zhipin.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







KANZHUN LIMITED





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@kanzhun.com







In China：





PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS





Helen Wu





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





Email:



kanzhun@tpg-ir.com







In the United States:





PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS





Brandi Piacente





Phone: +1-212-481-2050





Email:



kanzhun@tpg-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.