Kanzhun Declines 5% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kanzhun Limited (BZ), an online recruitment services provider in China, are falling more than 5% Monday morning at $18.58. There have been no company-specific news to move the stock down.

Last week, the company had reported a loss of RMB184.8 million or $26.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared with profit of RMB233.1 million in the same quarter a year ago.

BZ has traded in the range of $9.74-$29.50 in the last 1 year.

