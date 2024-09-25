Kanzhun (BZ) Soars 19.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR BZ shares soared 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $15.19. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The surge in Kanzhun’s stock price can be linked to growing investor confidence in the company's future potential. As the operator of BOSS Zhipin, an online recruitment platform, Kanzhun is capitalizing on favorable market conditions in China, particularly as the nation's economy finds stability after the pandemic. Additionally, the company’s strategic partnerships and innovations in digital recruitment are further enhancing its competitive position, making it a strong player in the industry and fueling optimism among investors.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $268.99 million, up 22.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Kanzhun, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 16.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BZ going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Kanzhun is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Sangoma Technologies Corporation SANG, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.9% lower at $5.66. SANG has returned 4.6% in the past month.

For Sangoma Technologies Corporation , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -25% over the past month to -$0.05. This represents a change of +28.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Sangoma Technologies Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

