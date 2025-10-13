Is Kanzhun (BZ) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR is one of 606 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZ's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BZ has moved about 57.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 19.6%. As we can see, KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Corning (GLW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 74.6%.

In Corning's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 169 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.4% so far this year, meaning that BZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Corning, however, belongs to the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #45. The industry has moved +67% so far this year.

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR and Corning could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

