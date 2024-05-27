Kantone Holdings Adjusts Share Placement Deadline

Kantone Holdings (HK:1059) has released an update.

Kantone Holdings Limited has announced a supplemental agreement to their previous share placement, moving the deadline from June 25, 2024, to June 13, 2024. This adjustment to the Placing Agreement’s timeline is conditional upon certain prerequisites being met, and the company urges shareholders and potential investors to trade cautiously as the placement may still not proceed.

