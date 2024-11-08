Kanto Denka Revises Earnings Amid EV Market Challenges

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (JP:4047) has released an update.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported an unexpected increase in half-year profits due to strong performance in specialty gases, despite challenges in the EV market impacting full-year forecasts. The company revised its full-year earnings projections downward, citing a slowdown in the EV sector and regulatory delays as key factors.

