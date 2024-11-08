News & Insights

Stocks

Kanto Denka Revises Earnings Amid EV Market Challenges

November 08, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (JP:4047) has released an update.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported an unexpected increase in half-year profits due to strong performance in specialty gases, despite challenges in the EV market impacting full-year forecasts. The company revised its full-year earnings projections downward, citing a slowdown in the EV sector and regulatory delays as key factors.

For further insights into JP:4047 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.