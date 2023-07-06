Kanto Denka Kogyo (TYO:4047) Price Target Increased by 13.93% to 1,417.80

The average one-year price target for Kanto Denka Kogyo (TYO:4047) has been revised to 1,417.80 / share. This is an increase of 13.93% from the prior estimate of 1,244.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,403.90 to a high of 1,459.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.35% from the latest reported closing price of 996.00 / share.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Maintains 1.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kanto Denka Kogyo. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4047 is 0.03%, a decrease of 0.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 3,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 596K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 460K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 364K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4047 by 12.72% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 302K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 24.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4047 by 7.68% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 270K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing a decrease of 19.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4047 by 18.07% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

