Kanto Denka Kogyo (TYO:4047) Price Target Decreased by 31.65% to 969.00

The average one-year price target for Kanto Denka Kogyo (TYO:4047) has been revised to 969.00 / share. This is an decrease of 31.65% from the prior estimate of 1,417.80 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 959.50 to a high of 997.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.19% from the latest reported closing price of 834.00 / share.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Maintains 1.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.68%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kanto Denka Kogyo. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4047 is 0.04%, an increase of 8.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.02% to 4,018K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 596K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 460K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 418K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4047 by 0.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 364K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 284K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 45.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4047 by 96.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.