Kanto Denka Kogyo Achieves Strong Profit Growth

November 08, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (JP:4047) has released an update.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported a significant turnaround in profitability for the first half of the fiscal year, with a notable increase in profit attributable to owners compared to the previous year. Despite a decline in net sales, the company managed to achieve an impressive 456.5% rise in profit, reflecting improved operational efficiency and financial management. The company also announced a slight increase in dividends, promising better returns for shareholders.

