Kantaro Receives Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-SeroKlir IgG Antibody Test Kit

(RTTNews) - Kantaro Biosciences, a joint venture between the Mount Sinai Health System and RenalytixAI (RNLX), has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for COVID-SeroKlir, its semi-quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test kit. COVID-SeroKlir has showed 98.8% sensitivity and 99.6% specificity for detecting SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG antibodies against two virus antigens. Kantaro noted that, unlike other antibody tests, COVID-SeroKlir determines the presence and precise level of IgG antibodies.

Through a commercial partnership with Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH), the test kits are being manufactured at scale with a capacity of up to 10 million tests per month.

