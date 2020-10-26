Markets
Kantaro Biosciences Receives CE Marking For SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody Test Kits

(RTTNews) - Kantaro Biosciences, LLC, a joint venture between the Mount Sinai Health System and RenalytixAI (RENX.L, RNLX), and partner Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH), have received CE marking for COVID-SeroKlir and COVID-SeroIndex, Kantaro's quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test kits. COVID-SeroKlir is configured to be most useful in a clinical setting. COVID-SeroIndex configuration is anticipated to be used for research purposes or vaccine development. Both test kits are available immediately and can be used by any authorized clinical testing laboratory in the European Union.

Chuck Kummeth, Bio-Techne's CEO, said: "We are prepared to produce up to 10 million tests per month and ready to support any further rapid expansion."

