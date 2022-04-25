Kantar To Acquire Blackwood Seven For Undisclosed Amount

(RTTNews) - Kantar Group, an arm of WPP Group (WPP.L), said on Monday that it has reached a deal to buy Blackwood Seven, a Danish marketing measurement and optimization company, for an undisclosed sum.

Ted Prince, Chief Product Officer of Kantar, said: "…The move will give Kantar's global roster of clients access to the more granular analytics it provides, alongside the strategic guidance we are known for." The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of April.

The acquirer said, the move strengthens its position in marketing ROI measurement with a market forecast to be valued at $3 billion by 2024.

In addition, the acquisition boosts the firm's plans to bring a Unified Marketing Measurement solution to its global client base.

