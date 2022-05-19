Kansas wheat yield falls as global supplies tighten -tour

By Julie Ingwersen

MANHATTAN, Kansas, May 19 (Reuters) - Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found the lowest yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state since 2018 due to drought, as global grain supplies tighten following crop shortfalls and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kansas' wheat yield potential was estimated at 39.7 bushels per acre by crop scouts on the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, below the five-year tour average of 47.4 bushels from 2016-2021. No tour was held in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Grain traders and food companies are watching crop conditions closely as the U.S. government predicts world wheat inventories will hit a six-year low in 2022/23.

The war has disrupted shipments from Ukraine, a major wheat and corn supplier, and global food prices hit record highs in February and March, according to the United Nations. Rising prices for basic staples are fueling protests from Indonesia to Iran.

"With the extent of the geopolitical situation and supply disruptions out of the Black Sea, a lot of eyes were on the hard red winter wheat crop in the United States and specifically Kansas," said Justin Gilpin, chief executive of farmers' group Kansas Wheat.

"With shorter production than last year, shorter carryout stocks, it adds to an already uncertain and volatile situation.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated yields of hard red winter wheat, used to make bread, at 39.0 bushels per acre in Kansas. Tour scouts on average projected the state's harvest at 261 million bushels, below the USDA's estimate for 271 million and last year's harvest of 364 million.

Kansas farmer and tour scout Gary Millershaski predicted at least 25% of acres will not be harvested in parts of southwestern Kansas hit hard by drought. Some growers are frustrated by the poor crop prospects at a time of high prices.

"We have the highest prices in history, and every other field is going to be a money-loser," Kansas farmer Vance Ehmke said.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Manhattan, Kansas; writing by Tom Polansek. Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.