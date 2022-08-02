Kansas voters reject anti-abortion state constitutional amendment
Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion, NBC News projected, delivering a win to abortion rights advocates in the first statewide referendum on the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Cynthia Osterman) ((Gabriella.Borter@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 5942;)) nS0N2Z000R
(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
