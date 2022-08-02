Kansas voters reject anti-abortion state constitutional amendment

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion, NBC News projected, delivering a win to abortion rights advocates in the first statewide referendum on the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

