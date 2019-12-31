Kansas Police Officer Resigns Over Fabricated McDonald's Coffee Cup Story

(RTTNews) - A Kansas police officer, who claimed that a local McDonald's served him a cup of coffee with an attached vulgar and insulting message, has resigned after it was found out that he made up the story.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday confirmed that the officer is no longer in service. The fast food giant was facing severe criticism after the news of the bad treatment at a local store emerged, following which the Police Chief had called out the local McDonald's.

The officer, aged 23, was with the department for just two months. No criminal charges are expected to be filed against the officer.

The owner of the local McDonald's earlier had denied the accusation about his employees after reviewing video surveillance.

The news comes as police officers across the nation are being subjected to bad behavior by employees of various fast food companies.

In mid-December, Starbucks had issued an apology to two deputies in California after reports emerged that they were denied service at its restaurant. Starbucks in November had apologized and dismissed an employee for handing over an order labeled with the word "PIG'' to a police officer in Kiefer, Oklahoma.

In similar incidents against police officers, fast food chain Burger King in August fired five employees for playing a derogatory joke on a police officer.

