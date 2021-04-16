Kansas City Southern's (KSU) Q1 Earnings Lag on Volume Woes

Kansas City Southern’s KSU first-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.91 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2. Moreover, the bottom line declined 2.6% on a year-over-year basis despite adjusted operating expenses declining 1%. Results were hurt by below-par revenues.

Notably, quarterly revenues of $706 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $714.3 million. Moreover, the top line fell 3.51% year over year due to lackluster volumes, lower fuel surcharge and adverse foreign currency movements. Network congestion contributed to the decline in overall carload volumes in the quarter, which dipped 1% year over year.

In the reported quarter, operating income (on a reported basis) increased 12.4% to $253 million. Meanwhile, operating income (on an adjusted basis) declined 7.6% to $272.3 million. Kansas City Southern’s adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) deteriorated to 61.4% from 59.7% a year ago. Lower the value of the metric, the better. The deterioration was due to revenue woes.

Segmental Details

The Chemical & Petroleum segment generated revenues worth $231.3 million, up 16% year over year. While volumes climbed 12% year over year, revenues per carload improved 4% from the prior-year quarter.

The Industrial & Consumer Products segment’s revenues logged $134 million, down 16% year over year due to the disappointing performances of the metals and scrap and forest products sub-groups. Business volumes and revenues per carload decreased 13% and 3%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

The Agriculture & Minerals segment’s total revenues decreased 8% to $124.4 million. Business volumes and revenues per carload slipped 4% each on a year-over-year basis.

The Energy segment’s revenues of $57.5 million were up 2% year over year, riding on the 34% rise in revenues of the Utility Coal sub-group. While business volumes increased 7% year over year, revenues per carload dipped 5%.

Intermodal revenues were $81.3 million, down 8% year over year. While business volumes were flat year over year, revenues per carload fell 8% year over year.

Revenues in the Automotive segment declined 18% year over year to $44.1 million. While business volumes slumped 18%, revenues per carload were flat on a year-over-year basis.

Other revenues totaled $33.4 million, down 18% year over year.

Total capital expenses were $100 million in the reported quarter compared with $87 million in first-quarter 2020. The increase was due to higher capacity investments in first-quarter 2021.

The company returned $124 million to its shareholders in the March quarter through dividend payments ($49 million) and share repurchases ($75 million). In first-quarter 2020, the company had rewarded its shareholders with $232 million through dividend payments ($38 million) and share buybacks ($194 million). The company generated free cash flow of $112 million in first-quarter 2021, up 18% year over year.

Outlook

The railroad operator reiterated its outlook. This currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company still expects its 2021 revenues to grow in double digits from the 2020 levels. Additionally, its operating ratio estimate is retained at 57.5% for the current year. Further, the metric is still projected in the 55-56% range for 2022. The company continues to anticipate its current-year earnings per share to be $9 or better. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings currently stands at $9.

Earnings per share view for next year is maintained in the $10.5-$11 band. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings currently stands at $10.65 per share {below the mid-point ($10.75) of the guided range}. Capital expenditures for 2021 and 2022 are reaffirmed to be roughly 17% of the company’s top line each. Free cash flow is still envisioned to be approximately $700 million for both the current year and the next.

Upcoming Railroad Releases

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation – Rail industry will be keenly awaiting the first-quarter 2021 earnings reports of key players, namely Canadian National Railway Company CNI, Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP.

While Canadian National will announce first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 26, Norfolk Southern will release earnings on Apr 28. Meanwhile, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will report financial numbers on Apr 21.

