Kansas City Southern withdraws full-year forecast on coronavirus uncertainty

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Kansas City Southern KSU.N on Friday withdrew its full-year forecast for earnings and revenue, citing economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's net income available to common stockholders rose to $151.7 million, or $1.58 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $102.7 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $731.7 million from $674.8 million.

