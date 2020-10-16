Markets
KSU

Kansas City Southern Updates FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) said, for fiscal 2020, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be slightly higher on a year over year basis, and full-year 2020 adjusted operating ratio to be on the low end of the 60% to 61% range. The company expects free cash flow to be approximately $550 million in 2020.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.96. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.90, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenues were $659.6 million, a decrease of 12% primarily resulting from lower volumes driven by a decline in demand due to COVID-19 and lower commodity prices, lower fuel surcharge, and unfavorable foreign currency impacts. Carload volumes were down 4% year-on-year. Analysts expected revenue of $662.69 million, for the quarter.

Kansas City Southern intends to enter into accelerated share repurchase agreements on or around October 16, 2020 for the repurchase of approximately $500 million of its outstanding shares. The company said this will be executed under the $2 billion share repurchase program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular