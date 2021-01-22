Kansas City Southern Sees FY21 Earnings Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, rail transportation services provider Kansas City Southern (KSU) forecast double-digit revenue growth and earnings per share of $9.00 or better for fiscal 2021.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.51 per share for the year on 10.3 percent growth in revenue to $2.91 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2022, Kansas City Southern projects earnings per share between $10.50 and $11.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.