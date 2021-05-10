Markets
Kansas City Southern Recommends Shareholders To Reject TRC Capital's Mini-Tender Offer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) announced Monday that it received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment Corp. to purchase up to 500,000 shares, or approximately 0.55 percent, of KCS's outstanding common stock at a price of $285.00 per share in cash.

The offering price is approximately 2.47 percent below the closing price per share of KCS on April 30, 2021, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer was commenced.

Kansas City Southern said it does not endorse TRC Capital's mini-tender offer and recommends that its shareholders reject this unsolicited offer and not tender their shares in response to the offer.

It also recommends those who have tendered shares to TRC Capital to withdraw those shares before the expiration of the offer, which is currently scheduled for 12:01 a.m., New York City Time, on June 2, 2021.

