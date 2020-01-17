Kansas City Southern Q4 Profit Misses Estimates; Stock Plunges

(RTTNews) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.82 compared to $1.56, a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.84, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter revenues were $729.5 million, an increase of 5% primarily led by a 13% increase in Chemicals and Petroleum and an 11% increase in Industrial & Consumer Products. Analysts expected revenue of $730.22 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Southern has improved its outlook for earnings per share growth to a mid-teens CAGR from 2019 through 2021. The company now projects 60% to 61% operating ratio in 2020, and below 60% in 2021. The company has reduced its outlook for capital expenditures to approximately 17% of revenue through 2022.

Shares of Kansas City Southern were down 6% in pre-market trade on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.