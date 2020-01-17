Markets
Kansas City Southern Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:45 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) will host a conference call at 8:45 AM ET on January 17, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.kcsouthern.com

To listen to the call, dial (844) 308-6428 (US) or (412) 317-5409 (International).

For a replay call, dial (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International) with conference ID 10136928.

