Kansas City Southern Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $180.1 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $173.5 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $193.6 million or $1.94 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $747.7 million from $699.0 million last year.

Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $193.6 Mln. vs. $160.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.94 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q3): $747.7 Mln vs. $699.0 Mln last year.

