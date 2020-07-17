Markets
KSU

Kansas City Southern Q2 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $109.7M, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $128.7 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $109.1 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.3% to $547.9 million from $714.0M last year.

Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $109.1 Mln. vs. $164.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $547.9 Mln vs. $714.0M last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular