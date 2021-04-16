Kansas City Southern Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $153.0 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $151.7 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $174.2 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $706.0 million from $731.7 million last year.

Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $174.2 Mln. vs. $188.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.91 vs. $1.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q1): $706.0 Mln vs. $731.7 Mln last year.

