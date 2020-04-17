Kansas City Southern Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $151.7M, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $102.7M, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $188.2 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $731.7 million from $674.8 million last year.

Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $188.2 Mln. vs. $152.0M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.96 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q1): $731.7 Mln vs. $674.8 Mln last year.

