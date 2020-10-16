Kansas City Southern profit up 5.3% on higher chemical, petroleum shipments

Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Kansas City Southern KSU.N said on Friday its quarterly profit rose 5.3%, boosted by higher shipments in its chemical and petroleum business.

Net income rose to $190.2 million, or $2.01 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $180.6 million, or $1.81 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $659.6 million from $747.7 million.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

