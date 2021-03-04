Kansas City Southern (KSU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Kansas City Southern (KSU) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KSU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KSU was $207.34, representing a -7.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $223.59 and a 123.28% increase over the 52 week low of $92.86.

KSU is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). KSU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.55. Zacks Investment Research reports KSU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.31%, compared to an industry average of 16.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KSU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KSU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KSU as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DUSL with an increase of 51.41% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of KSU at 9.67%.

