Kansas City Southern (KSU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Kansas City Southern (KSU) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KSU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $296.07, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KSU was $296.07, representing a -6.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $315.39 and a 111.46% increase over the 52 week low of $140.01.

KSU is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and CSX Corporation (CSX). KSU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.65. Zacks Investment Research reports KSU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.56%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KSU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KSU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KSU as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (KSU)

Global X Funds (KSU)

NuShares ETF Trust (KSU)

iShares Trust (KSU)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (KSU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTN with an increase of 17.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KSU at 3.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.