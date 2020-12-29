Kansas City Southern (KSU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Kansas City Southern (KSU) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KSU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $201.09, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KSU was $201.09, representing a 0.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $200.59 and a 116.55% increase over the 52 week low of $92.86.

KSU is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). KSU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.05. Zacks Investment Research reports KSU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.08%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KSU Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KSU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KSU as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

Global X Funds (PAVE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAVE with an increase of 28% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of KSU at 9.7%.

