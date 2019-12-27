Kansas City Southern (KSU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Kansas City Southern (KSU) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KSU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $153.56, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KSU was $153.56, representing a -2.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $156.98 and a 65.51% increase over the 52 week low of $92.78.

KSU is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). KSU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.7. Zacks Investment Research reports KSU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.08%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KSU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KSU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KSU as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

iShares Trust (IYT)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

iShares Trust (IFRA)

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (PVAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IFRA with an increase of 9.77% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of KSU at 8.77%.

