Kansas City Southern Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Last week, you might have seen that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) released its first-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.8% to US$256 in the past week. It was not a great result overall. While revenues of US$706m were in line with analyst predictions, earnings were less than expected, missing statutory estimates by 13% to hit US$1.68 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:KSU Earnings and Revenue Growth April 20th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Kansas City Southern's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$2.97b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 33% to US$8.85. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.97b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.91 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$272, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Kansas City Southern analyst has a price target of US$300 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$212. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Kansas City Southern's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 19% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.5% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.5% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Kansas City Southern to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Kansas City Southern going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Kansas City Southern is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.