Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance said on July 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023 will receive the payment on August 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.03%, the lowest has been 1.81%, and the highest has been 4.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=163).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kansas City Life Insurance. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KCLI is 0.02%, a decrease of 34.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.06% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bartlett & Co. holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 37.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCLI by 36.86% over the last quarter.

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCLI by 17.79% over the last quarter.

