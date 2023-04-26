Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.03%, the lowest has been 1.81%, and the highest has been 4.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=170).

The current dividend yield is 2.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kansas City Life Insurance. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KCLI is 0.04%, a decrease of 55.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.08% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCLI by 57.74% over the last quarter.

Bartlett & Co. holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

