Kansas 2021 wheat yield potential seen at record 58.1 bu/acre -tour

By Julie Ingwersen

MANHATTAN, Kansas, May 20 (Reuters) - Wheat yield potential in Kansas was estimated at 58.1 bushels per acre (bpa) on Thursday by crop scouts on the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the highest projection in tour records dating to 2000.

The figure is well above the five-year crop tour average of 43.1 bpa and the U.S. Agriculture Department's 2021 Kansas yield estimate of 48.0 bpa, reflecting timely precipitation that arrived in recent weeks. The Wheat Quality Council did not hold a tour in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If realized, the yield would be the highest on record for Kansas, topping the previous high mark of 57.0 bpa set in 2016, based on USDA data.

The Kansas wheat crop was hit this season by stretches of dry weather and several cold snaps that raised concerns about freeze damage, but well-timed rains late in the season appear to have boosted the crop, scouts said.

"The number of years when we are in mud on the tour are few. These cool temperatures and saturated soils make me optimistic," said Dave Green, tour leader and executive vice president of the Wheat Quality Council.

But wet conditions have raised the threat from yield-robbing diseases, including stripe rust, which was prevalent in some fields.

Improved wheat genetics may have helped crops better withstand adverse conditions, tour scouts said.

Some farmers are also likely to have tended to their crop more acutely with additional fertilizer applications and fungicide sprays, motivated by wheat prices near multi-year highs.

"It gave the incentive for farmers to manage the crop more intensively than they have in past years, and it's a testament to the wheat breeders," said Justin Gilpin, CEO of the Kansas Wheat Commission.

