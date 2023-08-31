Kansai Nerolac Paints (NSE:KANSAINER) Price Target Increased by 8.19% to 345.56

The average one-year price target for Kansai Nerolac Paints (NSE:KANSAINER) has been revised to 345.56 / share. This is an increase of 8.19% from the prior estimate of 319.41 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 248.46 to a high of 435.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.24% from the latest reported closing price of 334.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kansai Nerolac Paints. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KANSAINER is 0.04%, a decrease of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 7,495K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,889K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,737K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,298K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 542K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INDAX - ALPS holds 535K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

