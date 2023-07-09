Kansai Nerolac Paints (NSE:KANSAINER) Price Target Decreased by 33.09% to 318.56

The average one-year price target for Kansai Nerolac Paints (NSE:KANSAINER) has been revised to 318.56 / share. This is an decrease of 33.09% from the prior estimate of 476.08 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 235.33 to a high of 407.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.51% from the latest reported closing price of 433.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kansai Nerolac Paints. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KANSAINER is 0.04%, a decrease of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 7,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,889K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,737K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,298K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KANSAINER by 9.12% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 542K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INDAX - ALPS holds 535K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.