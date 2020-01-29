Kansai Electric to shut 2 nuclear reactors for security upgrades

Kansai Electric Power Co Inc said on Wednesday it would suspend operation of Takanama No. 3 and No. 4 nuclear reactors from August and October this year, respectively, due to a delay in completing government-ordered security upgrades.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.