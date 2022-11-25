Kansai Electric to seek nod to extend life of Takahama No 3, 4 nuclear reactors

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric Power Co said on Friday that it will seek regulatory approval to extend the life of its Takahama No. 3 and 4 nuclear reactors to 60 years.

Japan has, in a bid to cope with soaring energy prices, said it will extend the lifespan of existing reactors as well as restart more idled nuclear plants and consider developing next-generation reactors, a major policy shift on nuclear energy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.

A nuclear power reactor can, in principle, be operated for 40 years under current regulations, but this can be extended for up to 20 years on a one-time basis.

The company said in a statement that inspections had found nothing significant that might cause problems if the operation period was extended.

Kansai Electric has previously made a similar request, which was granted, as have Kyushu Electric Power Co 9508.T and Japan Atomic Power Company.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.