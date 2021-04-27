Kansai Electric shares rise 3% after reactors get greenlight to restart

Kansai Electric Power shares rose more than 3% after the utility got the greenlight from local authorities to restart three reactors, a boost for the company and Japan's nuclear sector, which has struggled to reboot after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The company said in a statement it received approval from the governor of Fukui prefecture in western Japan, where the three reactors are located.

