Kansai Electric gets go ahead to restart 3 reactors, shares jump

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric Power 9503.T received approval to restart three 40-year old and long-idled reactors, a shot in the arm for the company and the wider industry, which has been stranded since the Fukushima disaster shut it down a decade ago.

The approval given by the governor of the prefecture where the reactors are located will help the country's moribund nuclear sector meet government targets that call for the decarbonisation of Japan's heavily industrialised economy.

The move is likely to prove controversial due to the age of the reactors and their decade-long shutdown, following the worst civilian nuclear crisis since Chernobyl in 1986. But with more regulatory steps and site inspections ahead, it could take as much as around a year before the reactors begin operations.

Shares of Kansai Electric jumped more than 4% after the governor of the prefecture of Fukui told a news conference he had granted approval for the restarts.

Kansai Electric shares closed 2.4% higher while its beleaguered industry peer Tokyo Electric Power 9501.T fell 0.9% amid a wider market rise of 0.2%.

