Kanro Inc. Reports Strong Growth in 2024

November 19, 2024 — 11:54 pm EST

KANRO Co., Ltd. (JP:2216) has released an update.

Kanro Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with net sales increasing by 10% and profits surging over 40% compared to the same period last year. The company’s equity ratio improved to 60.5%, reflecting a solid financial position. Investors may find Kanro’s robust growth and improved profitability appealing.

