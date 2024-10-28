Kangqiao Service Group Proposes Auditor Change

Kangqiao Service Group Limited (HK:2205) has released an update.

Kangqiao Service Group Limited has announced a proposed change of auditor, moving from PricewaterhouseCoopers to Crowe (HK) CPA Limited, aiming to enhance cost-effectiveness and maintain audit quality. This change comes after careful consideration of various factors including market conditions and the firm’s ability to meet auditing requirements. The proposal is pending shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting.

