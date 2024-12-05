Kangqiao Service Group Appoints New Auditor

Kangqiao Service Group Limited (HK:2205) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kangqiao Service Group Limited announced that the extraordinary general meeting held on December 5, 2024, concluded with the approval of appointing Crowe (HK) CPA Limited as the company’s auditor. The resolution received unanimous support from shareholders, with 100% of votes cast in favor. This indicates strong shareholder confidence in the company’s decision-making.

For further insights into HK:2205 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.