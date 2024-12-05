News & Insights

Stocks

Kangqiao Service Group Appoints New Auditor

December 05, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kangqiao Service Group Limited (HK:2205) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kangqiao Service Group Limited announced that the extraordinary general meeting held on December 5, 2024, concluded with the approval of appointing Crowe (HK) CPA Limited as the company’s auditor. The resolution received unanimous support from shareholders, with 100% of votes cast in favor. This indicates strong shareholder confidence in the company’s decision-making.

For further insights into HK:2205 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.