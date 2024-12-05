Kangqiao Service Group Appoints New Auditor

Kangqiao Service Group Limited (HK:2205) has released an update.
Kangqiao Service Group Limited announced that the extraordinary general meeting held on December 5, 2024, concluded with the approval of appointing Crowe (HK) CPA Limited as the company’s auditor. The resolution received unanimous support from shareholders, with 100% of votes cast in favor. This indicates strong shareholder confidence in the company’s decision-making.
